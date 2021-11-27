Cruise renews with Vanderlei Luxembourg until the end of 2023 | cruise

Vanderlei Luxemburgo will continue on Cruzeiro. In a video posted on the club’s social networks, the coach confirmed that the contract was renewed. The new bond is valid until the end of 2023.

– We’ve been talking a lot about planning for next year, about the things that need to be done, this is a lot due to the fans’ desire, which was widely heard when we brought Vanderlei to be here at Cruzeiro. (…) Vanderlei is a sensational guy, in addition to the field that everyone sees, off the field he is also a wonderful person that we have been living together with a lot of satisfaction.

“I inform you that we have reached the terms that we have been waiting for and we will be able to count on Vanderlei, Melo, Copertino, Ricardo and we will be able to count on the entire commission”

Luxembourg took over Cruzeiro in July 2021, during the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The team, which had been commanded by Mozart, who was fired due to the poor results, was already going through difficulties in the table.

The experienced coach achieved better results and ruled out the risk of relegation. Vanderlei even targeted the club’s access to the elite, but the team didn’t rock out to take bigger flights.

Luxembourg had a contract until the end of this Series B, but had been negotiating the renewal for a few weeks. Despite the public will of both parties, the coach still dealt with some situations to confirm the hit.

The main pending issues were related to the financial aspect. Luxembourg wanted guarantees for the payment of the transfer ban, a FIFA punishment that prohibits registration of players due to debts, in order to assemble the squad with the desired profile for 2022.

In addition, the coach wants salaries to be paid on time. Delays have been constant throughout the current season. Luxembourg arrived, helped to resolve the situation, but there was even a strike by the cast because of delays.

Before hitting the comeback last July, Vanderlei Luxemburgo had coached Cruzeiro on two other occasions.

Between 2002 and 2004, it made the club’s history by winning the Triple Crown in 2003 (Campeonato Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão). There were 107 games, 68 wins, 22 draws and 17 defeats.

He returned to Toca da Raposa in June 2015. There were only 19 games, with 10 defeats, three draws and six victories. He couldn’t resist the bad results and was fired at the end of August of that year, being replaced by Mano Menezes.