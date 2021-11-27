Cruzeiro: Luxa confirms the departure of ‘many players’ and plans more space for the base – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Luxembourg spoke with Itatiaia about the 2022 squad planning

With a contract renewed until the end of 2023, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo moves behind the scenes at Cruzeiro to plan the next season. The first reinforcement, in fact, has already been announced by Raposa: defender Maicon, 33 years old, revealed at Toca I.

In an exclusive interview with the program Backstage, from Itatiaia Radio, this Friday (26), Luxembourg commented on the plans for the team next season. The coach mentioned the departure of players, the use of youth categories and the mix with more experienced names, such as the newly hired defender.

“A lot of players will leave, a lot of players will stay because the squad was too big. The opening for the youth category has its space. basis of work, a very important mix for Cruzeiro to be strong in the competitions it will compete in,” he said.

Vanderlei also guaranteed that he and the celestial board have been talking about the next year of Cruzeiro for a few days, aiming at the long-awaited access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

“Sometimes we can’t give the news, because we’re working and setting things up. There’s no doubt that we were already planning ahead and looking for the names of players, looking for the objective we want in the season. All this was being studied together with the board of directors. “, completed.

