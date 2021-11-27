Cruzeiro may advertise ‘package’ with weight reinforcements

Credit: Washington Alves / Light Press / Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro wants to return to the elite of Brazilian football in 2023, so in 2022 it promises to build a strong team to fight for access. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the club may announce a ‘package’ with heavy reinforcements.

Cruzeiro’s first reinforcement for next year was defender Maicon, ex-São Paulo, who was revealed by the club from Minas Gerais. He has been without a club since leaving Arab football.

The club’s ‘package’ would start with the football manager. That’s because Alexandre Mattos must be back at the club. According to the journalist, he already takes care of part of the transfers for 2022. Cruzeiro has a partnership with XP Investimentos to get reinforcements and even to pay Mattos.

Four names are in the club’s sights for next year, two of which have already worked for Cruzeiro. The first would be Manoel, who is at Fluminense and would have everything set to go back next year. The other is Willian Bigode, from Palmeiras, who maintains a good relationship with Alexandre Mattos and may opt to leave Verdão in case of defeat in the Libertadores final.

The other two names are more complicated. Striker Germán Cano, leaving Vasco, would be one of them, and that would involve coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo in the conversations. The coach has already tried to talk to the Argentine, who also has a proposal from the elite.

Finally, midfielder Petros, ex-Corinthians and São Paulo, who has been without a club since leaving Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, can also paint at Cruzeiro. The parties, however, do not confirm the negotiation.

