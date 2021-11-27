Cruzeiro x Náutico: Mineirão denies release of turnstiles and fight on the terrace

After the match between Cruzeiro and Náutico, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, which took place this Thursday night (25th) at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, videos appeared on social networks showing the supposed release of the stadium turnstiles, that is, entrance no ticket presentation, and images of fights on the terrace. As per the administration, the posts are not true.

“Let’s talk about fake news? Yesterday, two videos began circulating on social media about the release of turnstiles and cheerleading on the Esplanada do Mineirão. The videos are old and are shared irresponsibly in order to create disinformation and generate rumors”, informed.

See some of these images, which are not about this event, according to Mineirão, and were intensely shared this Friday (26th);

They jump turnstiles and even try to break the stadium again, clap for them Mineirão! pic.twitter.com/hLkY90dklH — Ch🅰️rlinho Ch🅰️rG🅰️lo 🅰️meno (@ChargaloA) November 26, 2021

Opened the turnstiles oh @Mining?

I don’t think they fill our ballroom that way. And in the end they will announce 95 thousand payers, just like the farce of 1997. That is, if they don’t break the stadium again, which belongs to those who treat him well, in other words, ours.#AtleticanoSegueAtleticano pic.twitter.com/k8D8FCDzUV — Chaves Atleticano 🐔 (@ChavesdoGalo) November 26, 2021

According to official figures, 60,700 fans attended the stadium this Thursday, a record for the club in 2021.

