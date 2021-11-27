Cyberpunk 2077 on sale reaches Steam’s top 10 best sellers

Like it or not, everyone who follows the gaming world knows the story of cyberpunk 2077. But this is a plot that is still being written, as shown by a recent promotion that has breathed new life into the game.

The ambitious latest release from CD Projekt Red is now 50% off Steam, which has taken it back to the top ten best-selling games on the platform. At the time of writing this post, it is in fifth position, to be precise:

Cyberpunk 2077 among Steam’s Top 10 Best SellersSource: Steam

But good news for the CDPR team behind cyberpunk 2077 don’t stop there. New buyers seem to be really enjoying the game, with a recent spate of positive reviews putting its average “very positive” on Steam.

The influx of recent praise has not gone unnoticed by the game’s developers. Pawel Sasko, the game’s mission director, went to Twitter to comment that we can’t imagine what it means for him to see this “flood” of positive reviews for cyberpunk 2077.

last days #Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players ?? You can’t imagine what it means to me ?? pic.twitter.com/bz3xElKixT — Pawel Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 25, 2021

With the promotion, cyberpunk 2077 is coming out for R$ 99.95 on Steam. The game has no more updates planned for 2021, but it has a big roadmap for next year, which includes its promised next-gen versions. CDPR believes that, over time, the game will recover its image among players.