Cynthia Benini talks about the lawsuit against André Gonçalves for non-payment of child support

Sought by the column to comment on the lawsuit that moves against André Gonçalves, Cynthia Benini spoke this Friday, 26, through her lawyer, Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho. The actor was ordered under house arrest this week for non-payment of child support for their 18-year-old daughter, Valentina. The debt is around R$ 350 thousand. Read the full text below:

“Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, legally representing and with the authorization of Valentina and the actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, I hereby come to public clarification on the legal issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment expresses only part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (. ..) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry)

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have complied with all judicial decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities to the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and

4) The fed and her mother reserve, at this time, the right to privacy and due respect and will respond to any manifestation duly grounded in procedural limits, as they believe in Justice as a way of solving conflicts in a civilized and democratic society.”

After the repercussion of the case, Cynthia posted on Instagram: “Nothing better than putting your head on the pillow and being able to thank God for being loyal to moral and ethical principles.”

She and André met in 2002, in the reality show “Casa dos Artistes”, by SBT. The two were in a relationship until 2006. Currently, Cynthia is married to lawyer Ally Murade and lives in Florianópolis.

Valentina and Cynthia Benini (Photo: Reproduction)

André Gonçalves and his daughter, Valentina (Photo: Reproduction)

