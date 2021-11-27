Cynthia Benini’s defense says actor gets paid for work

The defense of Cynthia Benini, actress and journalist who was married to André Gonçalves and files a lawsuit against the actor for non-payment of his daughter’s pension, justified the prison decree and stated that he receives for works and has a company in the field of artistic productions.

The argument opposes the actor’s version, who says he has not paid his pension because he has been unemployed since 2016. In a note sent to splash, the law firm representing Cynthia points out that unemployment alone does not exempt the person responsible from paying child support.

“The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the subject of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was unsuccessful. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying the alimony. to the children”, says the text, signed by lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho.

André will serve house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet for owing R$ 350,000 in pension to his daughter Valentina Benin, 18 years old.

THE splash, Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer, stated that he has not done “great work” in recent years: “He did a play there, another there. He did ‘Dança dos Famosos’ and that’s it.” The lawyer also pointed out that André intends to resume payment of the pension as soon as he goes back to work.

Read the note in full:

CLARIFICATION NOTE ON THE CASE OF THE CIVIL PRISON OF THE ACTOR ANDRÉ GONÇALVES.

Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, legally representing and with authorization from Valentina and actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, I hereby provide clarification on the legal issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment expresses only part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (. ..) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry)

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have respected all the court decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt, will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities for the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and

4) The fed and her mother reserve, at this time, the right to privacy and due respect and will respond to any manifestation duly based on procedural limits, as they believe in Justice as a way to solve conflicts in a civilized and democratic society.

Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho -Partner owner of the PA Pereira Advogados Associados office.