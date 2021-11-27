Cynthia Benini’s lawyers talk about André Gonçalves: ‘Unemployment does not exempt payment’ | celebrities



André Gonçalves and his youngest daughter, Valentina, the result of their marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Benini – Reproduction/Instagram

André Gonçalves and his youngest daughter, Valentina, born of their marriage to ex-wife Cynthia BeniniReproduction/Instagram

Published 11/26/2021 15:31

Rio – The law firm representing actress and journalist Cynthia Benini and her daughter, Valentina, 18, sent a press release this Friday, clarifying the lawsuit that the actress is bringing against actor André Gonçalves, father of Valentina, for failure to pay child support.

André Gonçalves was sentenced to house arrest for owing R$352,579.01 in alimony to the young woman. The actor claims that he has not paid for being unemployed since 2016, when his contract with TV Globo ended.

“Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support,” says the statement. “The alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since the evidence set proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out several works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions”, completes the document, signed by lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho.

The Court of Justice of Santa Catarina decided, last Monday, that André Gonçalves must wear an electronic ankle bracelet and serve 60 days of house arrest. Cynthia Benini’s lawsuit began in 2017, with a debt of R$ 112,044.33. In addition to Valentina, André Gonçalves is also the father of Manuela, 23, with actress Tereza Seiblitz, and Pedro Arthur, 19, with Myrian Rios.

Check out the press release in full:

“Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, legally representing and with the authorization of Valentina and the actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, I hereby come to public clarification on the legal issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment expresses only part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (. ..) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry)

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have respected all the court decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt, will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities for the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and