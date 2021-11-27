Dani Winits weighs her hand in photoshop while posing in a bikini

Danielle Winits, 47, took the opportunity yesterday to enjoy some sunshine. In a bikini, the actress decided to share a record on Instagram, however, fans soon realized that Winits weighed a little at the time of editing.

If you look carefully at the image, you can see that one of the floor tiles is crooked to make the actress’ waist thin. In the same post, Winits even mentioned the brand of the bikini she was wearing.

Danielle Winits abuses photoshop Image: Instagram

In the comments feed, Dani’s followers joked. “You can’t trust the quality of the floors anymore… they’re bending!”, said one. “I wonder: for what?” asked another, implying that the actress is in excellent physical shape. “That one was obvious, I don’t understand the need”, pointed out another admirer.

Controversy with André Gonçalves

Danielle recently went public in defense of her husband, André Gonçalves, 46, who had a prison order for delays in the payment of child support. “Empathy: a case of public utility”, published the artist, based on Instagram’s storie resource.

On the same day, Gonçalves’ ex-wife also posted an Instagram post that was attributed to the case. “There’s nothing better than putting your head on the pillow and being able to thank God for being loyal to moral and ethical principles,” said the content posted on Instagram, implying that she is satisfied with the situation involving the actor.

In an interview with Splash, the artist’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, declared that he intends to resume payment of his pension as soon as he returns to work. The debt reached R$ 350 thousand. At the moment, André is waiting to be summoned to start the period of house arrest with the use of an ankle bracelet. The detention is expected to last 60 days.