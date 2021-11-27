Dark Souls wins ‘Best Game Ever’ award

Voting for the Golden Joystick Award has ended and the results have just been revealed, consecrating dark souls with the first place in the category of Best Game of All Time.

The game topped the “Ultimate Video Game Of All-Time” awards list, debunking weight bonds like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Half-Life 2, The Last of Us and Metal Gear Solid.

Produced by FromSoftware and now voted best game ever, dark souls is the spiritual successor of demon’s souls. The game was originally released in September 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, later gaining versions for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Below you can see all Golden Joystick Award nominees for Best Game of All Time:

dark souls (Winner)

Doom (1993)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Half-Life 2

Minecraft

Street Fighter II

tetris

The Last of Us

Super Mario 64

Metal Gear Solid

Halo: Combat Evolved

Super Mario Bros. 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Portal

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Pac Man

Super Mario Kart

Space Invaders

Yes City (1989)

Pokemon GO

The Golden Joystick Award is the oldest ceremony in the gaming world, with its first edition taking place in 1983. This year, the results of the award were released on November 23, with Resident Evil Village winning the Game of the Year trophy.