Darwin Award: Austria purposely infects coronavirus to escape vaccine and dies

Since October, European countries have been charging the green pass, a kind of vaccination passport, so that citizens can attend work. Despite its name, it not only releases people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, but also people who have recovered from the virus in the past 6 months. Instead of getting the vaccine, deniers have preferred to find ways to get infected and earn the certificate, ignoring the risks that the disease brings, including that of dying.





26 Nov



26 Nov

Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti-Covid unit in Italy, said that it has been common for residents of Germany and Austria to seek the so-called “corona parties”, in which people gather for voluntary contagion of the disease, bypassing the need for vaccination. Italian authorities have reinforced the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 after a 55-year-old Austrian participated in these events, became infected and died.

Franzoni, in an interview with Il Dolomiti, recalls that the disease has long-term consequences and that even young people can end up hospitalized. He says there is currently a child hospitalized with coronavirus in the Bolzano medical unit. According to him, doctors report that several patients admitted they had deliberately infected themselves to obtain antibodies and the green pass.

From December 6th, Italy will require a health certificate to allow access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, cinemas, stadiums and theatres. An investigation into the contamination parties was opened by the Public Ministry in Bolzano.