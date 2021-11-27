‘Dating ended on July 17’

Shit on the web! After Anitta used social media to deny that Juliette and her partner Daniel Trovejani would have started a romance while the producer was still engaged, Priscila Moura, his ex-boyfriend, made a vengeance in stories about the subject and tried to deny the singer.

The blonde reaffirmed that her relationship with Daniel ended on July 17th, that is, six days after the producer and Juliette were photographed on a boat trip in Rio.

“I’m already tired of having my name involved in gossip that isn’t mine. Enough! I’ve never come here to talk about anyone, or judge anyone, or induce anyone to think about anything! My relationship with Daniel ended on July 17th, period,” she wrote, emphasizing the end date (see post below).

The date, however, does not match the statement that Anitta made this Friday, on Twitter, when she said that “Daniel’s relationship had already ended before he even saw Juliette in person for the first time (read below)”.

Remember that Juliette and Daniel were photographed full of cuddles during a speedboat ride on July 11th, and Priscila guarantees that the breakup with the producer only happened after that, on the 17th of the same month. WL!

Indignant, Priscilla also wrote: “What people do with their lives is their problem. After they are resolved with God!”

Anitta denies that partner has cheated on girlfriend with Juliette, but dates don’t match Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Daniel Trovejani’s ex says he broke up after his photo with Juliette on the boat Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Ex confirms breakup after producer busted with Juliette on boat ride in Rio

Rumors of the romance between Juliette and Daniel started after they were photographed on a speedboat ride in Rio on July 11th. Soon after, Daniel and Juliette were seen together again at a dinner with the influencer Camila Coutinho and her husband, in São Paulo, and also on a trip the ex-BBB made to Pernambuco.

At the time, Daniel was dating student Priscilla Moura. After the producer caught Juliette on the speedboat, the relationship came to an end.

“It’s the only and last time I’m going to talk about it. Me and Daniel haven’t been together since July 17th,” Priscilla posted.