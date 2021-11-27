Dayane’s family criticizes Solange’s talk about the pawn

This Friday, November 26, in “A Fazenda”, reality show shown by RecordTV, Solange Gomes stated that Dayane Mello that uses victimism as a game strategy.

The speech displeased Dayane’s family members and they issued a press release stating that it is absurd for anyone to say that the pain of losing a loved one is victimhood.

CHECK THE FULL RELEASE

“According to the press office, the family of model Dayane Mello, current participant of the reality show A Fazenda, comes to the public to clarify and comment on the latest speeches said by participant Solange Gomes, referring to Dayane.

This Friday morning, November 26, in a conversation in the tree house with Rico, Marina and Aline, Solange hinted that Dayane would be using the deaths of her mother and brother, victims of cancer and car accident respectively, to victimize herself. ‘It’s her game to victimize herself. She says a hundred times that she lost A, that she lost B, that she lost C’.

See+: Farm 13: ‘I can’t believe I’m here’, celebrates Day after Roça

Dayane’s family and team have always taken a stand against any speech that disrespects, offends and hurts family members, friends and fans of any participant, including in situations where Dayane herself uttered such speeches.

We could not remain silent in the face of such an unfounded and misplaced statement. The pain of losing a loved one is immeasurable, it cannot be conveyed in words, let alone two. Inducing the audience that Dayane, who lost her family in such tragic ways, is using her pain for her own benefit within the game is a direct offense to their memory.

All participants in the reality show are subject to mistakes and successes, as well as having the right to a dignified and respectful treatment. At a time when the herd effect sets the tone for an unreasonable and exacerbated virtual lynching, we must be firm so that everyone is treated equally,” the text said.

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show?

Camila Queiroz appears in public for the first time after she was fired

A Fazenda 13: Sthe lets loose a sung to Dynho Alves

The Farm 13: Internet users protest against Gui Araújo’s departure

Cynthia Gonçalves anticipates returning to Brazil after André Gonçalves tries to negotiate debt