Dayane’s team finally takes her side in a fight with Solange · TV News

Dayane Mello’s team finally took the client’s side in a fight with Solange Gomes in A Fazenda 13. This Friday (26), the ex-Banheira do Gugu accused the model of victimizing herself by always talking about the deaths of her mother and brother. The comment was rejected by those responsible for the image of the ex-Big Brother Italy outside the reality of Record.

In the morning, Solange had talked with Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari and Aline Mineiro in the program’s tree house and criticized Dayane’s behavior.

“It’s her game to victimize herself, to say ‘oh, they’re attacking me.’ She says a hundred times she lost A, that she lost B, she lost C. that my daughter’s father doesn’t pay anything [pensão]. People already know that,” commented Solange. Then the pawns continued to talk about game strategies for the next farm.

This afternoon, Dayane’s team sent a note of repudiation to the comments to the press, noting that they always reprimanded the advisor’s own comments. “Solange hinted that Dayane would be using the deaths of her mother and brother, victims of cancer and a car accident, respectively, to victimize herself,” the statement begins.

“Dayane’s family and team have always taken a stand against any speech that disrespects, offends and hurts family members, friends and fans of any participant, even in situations where Dayane herself made such statements,” he continues.

We could not remain silent in the face of such an unfounded and misplaced statement. The pain of losing a loved one is immeasurable, it cannot be conveyed in words, let alone two. Inducing the audience that Dayane, who lost her family in such tragic ways, is using her pain for her own benefit within the game is a direct offense to their memory.

“All participants in the reality show are subject to mistakes and successes, as well as having the right to a dignified and respectful treatment. At a time when the herd effect sets the tone for an absurd and exacerbated virtual lynching, we must be firm so that everyone be treated equally,” concludes the statement from the former Big Brother Italy team.

Check out Solange’s speech about Dayane:

Dayane’s Comments

Dayane Mello’s team had already had to repudiate statements made by the former Grande Fratello, such as when the girl declared that Solange Gomes “accepted” being a victim of domestic violence. The former Big Brother Italy team regretted the position of the confined and encouraged victims of domestic violence to report the cases.

“In fact, Dayane made a statement that portrays what a great part of women suffer not only in our country, but from all misogynist and sexist circles in the world, understanding that they do not ‘accept’ being raped, knowing how difficult it is to leave an abusive relationship with the macho population we live in. We emphasize our disagreement with the speech of Dayane and [desejamos] that this thought will be deconstructed post-reality”, pointed out the model’s team in the note released on Twitter.