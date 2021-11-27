December Free Games Surprise

Amazon Prime Gaming’s free games were unveiled this Thursday (25). Prime members will be able to download at least nine games, among which we highlight Football Manager 2021, Frostpunk and Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, as well as redeem bonuses on titles such as Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, New World and Roblox.

Check out the list below, as released by VG247:

Football Manager 2021

frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Morkredd

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Spellcaster University

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Youtubers Life

Frostpunk is a strategy and survival game set in a volcanic apocalypse setting. The game’s main challenges involve efficiently managing resources to ensure the city survives the hostile conditions of the alternate timeline in which the planet was hit by a volcanic event that clouded the atmosphere leading the entire world to a glacial event at the end of the century XIX. As of April 2021, the game had sold 3 million copies worldwide.

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, as you can imagine, is the remastering of the racing game released in 2010, considered one of the best in the historical series. And, concluding our highlights, we have Football Manager 2021, a game in which players assume the position of coach and need to assemble the best strategies to win tournaments. In case you are wondering: no, there is no possibility to control players like in FIFA.

Currently, the November free games are still available for download. So, if you are interested in playing titles like Dragon Age: Inquisition and Control Ultimate Edition, for example, enjoy. As long as the month doesn’t turn, you can download any one from the list with ease.