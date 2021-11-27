Denis Abrahão doesn’t “throw in the towel”, but sees the “apathy” of Grêmio players

Grêmio succumbed in Fonte Nova and was widely surpassed by Bahia, this Friday, by 3 to 1. After the game, the vice president of soccer, Denis Abrahão, stressed that he “doesn’t throw in the towel”, but said he was surprised that the group of players showed “apathy” on the field throughout the game.

“Very sad. I’m upset. I didn’t throw in the towel, as we have three games and we’ll play the three games as Grêmio’s greatness requires,” analyzed the manager. “We’re going to want to know the reason for this apathy that doesn’t match the club’s history. Losing is part of the spectacle, with this apathy? No,” he guaranteed.

The vice president designed an in-depth examination of what happened so that the result would not come. “This is not the Grêmio that we want, that we idealized and that the fans love”, he defined. “I can’t gild the pill. I don’t know what happened, if there was a lack of commitment, we’ll analyze it item by item and ask for their opinion. We have to know the reasons,” he added.

He reinforced that all the preparation was done exactly for the confrontation with Bahia. “What worried me the most was the state of mind. We did a strong, integrated work, with everyone involved. We did everything. We will have to seek strength,” he stated.





Grêmio returns to the field next Thursday, when it faces São Paulo, at 20h. The match, at the Arena, is valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão.