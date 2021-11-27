Deputies fear repercussions from the disclosure of secret budget beneficiaries

posted on 11/27/2021 06:00



Divulging values ​​and congressmen benefiting from the RP9 could harm Lira’s reelection plans at the head of the House – (credit: Michel Jesus/Chamber of Representatives)

The arm wrestling between the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Congress over the rapporteur’s amendments, which distribute resources from the secret budget, made even more evident the concern of the top of the Legislative with the repercussions of a possible disclosure of the names of parliamentarians beneficiaries.

On Thursday night, the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), requested, in a document addressed to Justice Rosa Weber, of the STF, the revocation of an excerpt of the her decision that suspended the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, also called RP9. In the order, the magistrate also determined that the Executive and the Legislature make public the details of these procedures in the years 2020 and 2021.

Unlike individual and bench amendments, which have criteria, are transparent and distribute funds equally among parliamentarians, RP9 are negotiated behind the scenes between the budget rapporteur and the top of Congress. The names of the benefiting parliamentarians are hidden, and the distribution of resources among them is uneven.

An eventual disclosure of the details of the execution of these amendments should provoke noise in the relationship between the allied base and the top of the Congress. This could, for example, undermine Arthur Lira’s plans to win a new term at the head of the Chamber.

“With the revelation of these names, it will become evident that there is a gap between the parliamentarians. Class A, class B and class C parliamentarians. And Lira is already campaigning. Right now, he wants to maintain a good relationship with all deputies, whether from the government or from the opposition”, evaluated the political scientist André Pereira César, from Hold Assessoria Legislativa”.

For economist Gil Castello Branco, secretary general of the Associação Contas Abertas, “the parliamentarians who control the secret budget are afraid of transparency, because what they did is repugnant, from the point of view of democracy, since the rapporteur’s amendments were used for deals that directly offend the constitutional principles of impersonality, morality and publicity”.

The economist stated that “the billion-dollar distribution of resources did not follow republican criteria and there was, rather, the co-option of congressmen with public resources to vote according to the interests of those who operationalize this promiscuous relationship between the Legislative and the Executive.” According to Castello Branco, “if the name of the real authors of the rapporteur’s amendments comes to light, associated with their respective values ​​and purposes, the Congress and Executive’s summit will be imploded”.

Expectation

Lira said yesterday that he expects the Supreme Court to reverse the decision on the suspension of the budget execution of the rapporteur’s amendments. As the decision on the preliminary injunction by Rosa Weber has not yet been published, so that Congress can present the motions for clarification, the two presidents presented the request to the minister.

According to the deputy, more than R$ 13 billion are paralyzed in the 2021 Budget, without the prospect of revenue for several municipalities that would have financial and fiscal difficulties at the end of the year. For him, it is important to modulate the decision of the Supreme.

“This (rapporteur’s amendments) is an occupation of space that the Legislative gave up for many years. The execution of the Budget is the responsibility of the Executive Branch. Legislating on the Budget is an essential and unique function of the Legislative Branch. It does not belong to any other Branch. “, said the president of the Chamber, during an interview with Jornal da Jovem Pan.

According to Lira, it is not possible to identify who the authors of the rapporteur’s amendments were between 2020 and 2021, because the law did not require this prerequisite. He highlighted that, from now on, including for the R$ 7 billion that need to be registered in the Budget this year, the general rapporteur will be able to identify the parliamentarians and give more transparency to the process.

“There are more than R$ 13 billion that can be lost in Health, in Education, in philanthropic hospitals, in water works, in city halls under the tutelage that the law did not require identification”, he detailed. “We don’t have any problem with transparency, with access to data. The Chamber and the Senate are the most accessible institutions. (Calling it as a secret budget) is an unfair adjective, and we expect, before the embargo on declaration, the annulment of the suspension of the budget . Other legislative measures, I have no doubts, that we will take”, he declared.

Lira added that “the parliamentary amendments cannot be criminalized” and that the purpose of the petition is to show the STF the difficulties faced with the paralysis of the commitment of resources. The deputy informed that parliamentarians have until December 3, that is, next week, to indicate other amendments and unlock those that have already been contracted and agreed upon.