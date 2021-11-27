DF malls promise discounts of up to 70% on Black Friday

Always scheduled for the last Friday of November, Black Friday, which falls on the 26th of this year, offers customers in shopping malls in the country’s capital the chance to purchase products with 70% below the normal value, according to the Trade Union Retailer of the Federal District (Sindivarejista). “Discounts vary from 30% to 70%, depending on each store owner”, explains the entity’s vice-president, Sebastião Abritta. “We are optimistic, because the other dates – Mother’s Day and Children’s Day – showed growth of 12% to 15%”.

Also according to the union, shoes, clothing and electronics should be the most sought after items on the date. “We are noticing a greater movement in the stores, the entrepreneur is investing more”, reveals Abritta.

DF residents should go shopping this Black Friday:

At Conjunto Nacional, discounts can reach 90%. according to the management of the mall. The shopping center will offer promotions through the application during the campaign, which should continue with low prices starting this Thursday (11/25). On the 26th and 27th, the opening hours of the stores will be extended: from 9 am to 11 pm. Offers continue until Sunday (28/11).

To participate, the customer must redeem the coupons, in the mall’s application, which will be limited to two per CPF (per day) and with a period of one hour to guarantee the withdrawal of the product with the greatest discount.

The Pátio Brasil stores offer discounts of up to 80%, also according to the local administration. However, each store/brand designed its own campaign and defined the offers. At ParkShopping, tenants must follow the same line as other developments and apply discounts between 30% and 70%.

high membership fee

According to a survey conducted by Instituto Fecomércio-DF, 77.54% of respondents should go shopping on Black Friday. According to the president of Fecomércio-DF, José Aparecido Freire, the date will be a great opportunity for merchants to renew their stocks and make use of the products that were repressed on the shelves due to the pandemic.

“This year’s stocks are higher than those of 2019, the pre-pandemic period. The trend is for store owners to take full advantage of discounts so that they can sell products and renew stocks, acquiring new collections. On the other hand, the expectation of consumer participation is also great, since the budget of many families has shrunk and promotions can be, in fact, advantageous, if the discounts are very good”, analyzes Aparecido.

The survey also shows that the average revenue expectation of companies is around R$ 38,71 thousand, and that 69.68% expect sales to be carried out physically. Only 30.32% bet on internet sales.