Did you know that there is a relationship between heartbeat and cancer? Understand – 11/27/2021

When it comes to cancer, we immediately start thinking about a few things—early diagnosis, struggle for life, and relentless pursuit of new therapies.

Science continually tries to find clues to better characterize this terrible disease and an extremely interesting aspect that deserves attention from all of us is the correlation between the behavior of our heartbeats and cancer.

First, we need to remember that cancer, in general terms, represents an intense inflammatory process associated with uncontrolled cell multiplication. To make it easier to understand, cancer settles in a certain organ in such a way that the cells of that organ, previously healthy, begin to multiply according to a “strange” and aggressive rhythm. Thereafter, controlling the disease tends to become increasingly difficult.

This change in the behavior of cells in a certain organ has repercussions in other parts of the body and also in vital parameters for our health, such as blood pressure and heart rate. Possibly many metabolic changes can be triggered by cancer, causing overload and stress to the heart’s work.

All of us, over the course of an average day, have a certain variability in heartbeats. Some conditions interfere with this variability, such as cold, heat, pain, hunger, anxiety, irritability and air pollution levels. Thus, it is considered normal for a person to live with a rise and fall in heart rate throughout the same day.

Some types of cancer, such as lung cancer, bowel cancer and pancreatic cancer can, along their natural course, cause more sudden and more accentuated changes in the heartbeat and this scenario becomes highly indicative of the evolution and prognosis of these diseases .

In general, when we follow a person who is battling cancer, the tendency is to focus on physical appearance, weight loss, loss of muscle mass and some very common signs or symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever and loss of appetite. However, this relationship between heartbeat and cancer has been increasingly studied. Many studies have shown that when heartbeats reach very high levels and remain in this condition indefinitely, the cancer prognosis tends not to be favorable.

When the heart rate settles at elevated levels for a long time, changes in the functioning of other organs occur—accumulation of fluid in the lungs (“water” in the lungs), mental decline (impaired memory and reasoning), and progressive reduction in urine output. Note that this change in heart rate, caused by the inflammatory activity of some more aggressive types of cancer, can significantly shorten survival time.

The three types of cancer mentioned – lung, intestine and pancreas -, when not diagnosed early, usually require prolonged time of chemotherapy. In addition to this, these tumors compromise the food balance, not only by affecting our intestinal flora, but also by releasing toxins that cause a lot of loss of appetite. Chemotherapy is an effective but also toxic treatment, which may contribute to cardiotoxicity, that is, toxic effects of chemotherapy drugs on the heart muscle.

The impact of cancer on our intestinal flora and food quality, together with the toxic effects of chemotherapy, ends up causing anemia as well, which is yet another mechanism that favors an elevated heart rate. This anemia can occur because the cancer causes hemorrhages, changes the intestinal absorption of nutrients and causes loss of appetite with reduced iron supply to our body.

Radiotherapy can be another type of treatment for cancer, as in the case of more aggressive lung cancer. This type of radiation can cause small tissue burns and, in the case of radiation therapy for lung cancer, the heart is also compromised. These effects of radiation inflame the heart muscle (myocardium), causing myocarditis, which can lead to acute or chronic heart failure. This type of myocarditis can also keep the heart rate elevated indefinitely.

To end this discussion about the impact of cancer on the behavior of heartbeats, it is worth adding that it is very natural that depressive conditions are present from the diagnosis of cancer and throughout the treatment. Anyone who has or is experiencing depression knows that there is constantly increased heart rate and associated symptoms such as shortness of breath and loss of appetite.

Whenever someone is diagnosed with cancer, that person’s life changes completely.

There are many sensations united in a single body—fear, apprehension, pain, tiredness and a racing heart. The latter must be very well monitored, as it is important during treatment, especially for a better understanding of the prognosis. Fighting cancer is also about monitoring your heartbeat throughout the entire process.