Dimensity 9000 is expensive but cheaper than Snapdragon 8

If you want a top-of-the-line phone next year, chances are it will bring the Dimensity 9000 or the Snapdragon 8. And information about the prices of these chips may incline manufacturers to sympathize more with one than the other.

According to the insider Digital Chat Station, MediaTek’s new SoC will be priced very high compared to the Dimensity 1200 — twice as much. The user does not see these costs directly, as the company transfers them in the amount charged by the cell phone.

Even so, the Dimensity 9000 should sell for less than Qualcomm will charge for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This could convince cellphone makers to cut costs while maintaining high performance. However, the equation is much more complex than that.

Illustration of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip (Image: Playback/MediaTek)

Dimension 9000 arrives late

Other behind-the-scenes information points out that MediaTek’s chip will only be seen in smartphones from February next year. Qualcomm will have a good three-month advantage to promote its platform on cell phones. Incidentally, Xiaomi and Motorola are expected to announce devices with Snapdragon 8 as early as December.

It is quite likely that no manufacturer restricts itself to a single chip, as each has its advantages — and, by history, they diversify, even as a way to increase inventories and reduce dependence on suppliers.

Dimension 7000 comes after

In addition to the Dimensity 9000, MediaTek will put the Dimensity 7000 on the market. It will be the company’s competitor for the Snapdragon 870 and any other platforms that aim to position themselves above the intermediate chips — but which will not achieve the best performance in the market.

Your setup would probably include Cortex-A78 cores as the performance-oriented core. Other aspects were not revealed, in addition to its production in 5 nanometer lithography. It would be released “shortly after” SoC flagship.

Remember, the latest details of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be revealed next week.

