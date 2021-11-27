Disney uses ‘vacilo’ from SBT and becomes Flamengo’s darling in Libertadores final · TV News

Disney doesn’t dream of audience records in the Libertadores final this Saturday (27), at 17:00. The reason is the joint transmission of Palmeiras x Flamengo with SBT. But the American company hopes that Fox Sports is the home of the Rubro-Negro fan , the biggest fans in the country, as has been happening throughout the competition.

During the 2021 edition, Disney exhibited all of Flamengo’s confrontations in the competition knockout. The reason for this was SBT’s decision to prioritize the São Paulo market and choose teams from São Paulo in most of the matches. The Flemish adherents complained about this and felt left out.

On social media, there is a strong campaign by the so-called FlaTT, a community of fans of Flamengo on the internet, so that the 42 million fans of the club in Brazil do not see the final on SBT as a protest. So they would follow the game on Fox Sports.

With Flamengo’s broadcasts, Disney managed to obtain the five largest audiences of the year on pay TV. Disney’s internal expectation is to surpass the mark reached with Palmeiras x Santos, at the end of 2020. With Nivaldo Prieto, the final had scored 7 points on Fox Sports – despite the transmission shared with SBT. The goal now is to reach double digits.

The voice of the final will be João Guilherme, narrator who has great appreciation from the Rubro-Negra fans, but who promises to give the same emotion in case of Palmeiras title. The comments will be from Paulo Calçade, Zinho (Libertadores champion for Palmeiras in 1999) and Carlos Eugênio Simon. Pedro Henrique Torre and Bibiana Bolson will be the field reporters.

The pre-match starts on ESPN Brasil, at 11:30 am, after a broadcast of the Premier League. On Fox Sports, the initial information for the final starts at 4pm. The ball rolls at 5pm.

The post-game will be on ESPN Brasil, with Edu Elias and Marcela Rafael commanding, as soon as the ball stops rolling. Linha de Passe, the channel’s main debate, will have a special edition at 9 pm, led by Paulo Andrade.