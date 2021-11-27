President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) is running for the “Personality of the Year” award in a poll by the US magazine Team. With over 70% of the votes for “yes”, he leads the race, along with the likes of Britney Spears, Donald Trump, Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

According to the magazine, the “Person of the Year” is the one who most influenced the events of the last 12 months, “for better or worse”. The poll has two options, “yes” and “no”. The result is to be announced on December 8th.

This Thursday, the 25th, the president took advantage of his weekly live audience to ask for votes in his favor in the campaign. He recalled that he was among the 100 personalities in the years 2019 and 2020. “Now in 2021 we are leading. I thank those who voted for me, those who did not, I ask you to go to the website and vote”, he asked. The soaring vote for Bolsonaro is also the result of a collective effort in the Pocket Telegram groups.

To find out your opinion about the case, THE PEOPLE conducts a poll, with no scientific value, with the following question: Do you think Bolsonaro deserves the title of “Person of the Year” by Time magazine? Leave your vote here:

