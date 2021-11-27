Doctor Jairo · 5 calisthenics exercises for the arms; see how to do it!

Using calisthenics it is possible to exercise all muscle groups, such as arms, legs, back, chest and core region without leaving the house. This is because, with the method, there is no need for equipment, weights or dumbbells: only with the weight of the body it is possible to carry out a complete workout.

Calisthenics is a very effective training method and brings benefits such as high caloric expenditure and muscle hypertrophy. Other benefits include:

Muscle definition;

Strength increase;

Flexibility;

Increased body fat burning;

Balance;

Cardiorespiratory resistance.

calisthenics in practice

As in other activities, such as weight training, calisthenics should be practiced between three and four times a week for its benefits to be felt. Seeking professional guidance, however, is essential, as performing incomplete movements or with the wrong posture can cause injuries.

Anyone who wants to start practicing should focus on the simplest exercises, always done with attention to correct posture and movement. In this regard, good examples for those just starting out include:

abdominal plank

side board

Squat

Dip (unilateral squat)

Push ups

burpee (squat followed by jump).

5 calisthenics exercises for the arms

Next, learn about five calisthenics exercises aimed at arm muscles, such as biceps and triceps, and do them without leaving the house. Check out!

biceps row

Similar to the barbell row, however, with the arms together and supine grip (palms in), in order to activate the biceps muscles more.

Fixed bar grip closed

The barbell exercise is one of the most common exercises for training the back and biceps. Here, with the closed grip, there is greater activation of the arms.

Parallel bars

This exercise requires two parallel raised bars to be performed (or similar objects that serve the same function). Activates both pectoral and triceps.

triceps on bench

This movement activates the triceps in a concentrated way and can be done on any fixed bench or similar object that allows the full range of exercise.

closed bending

Here, the position of the hands is different from ordinary flexion: they should be close to the chest so that there is more activation of the triceps.