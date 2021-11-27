Dredgers and miners’ boats begin to leave Rio Madeira, in AM | Amazons

Miners who docked with rafts and dredgers on the Madeira River, in the municipality of Autazes, 113 kilometers from Manaus, began to leave the region. The information comes from residents of the Rosário community, located near the place where the group is installed.

The boats began arriving at the site about 15 days ago, when information emerged that there was gold in the river, in the community’s region.

According to Danicley Aguiar, a Greenpeace activist, more than 300 ferries were on the river without an environmental license for mining.

The miners have been going down the Madeira River in search of gold for at least four months, as shown in images from July, recorded by the miners themselves in Borba, 300 kilometers from Manaus, and posted on a social network.

On the internet, miners also post videos to show how dredges work. They use long hoses, which are thrown down to the river bed. Generators make them suck the earth and everything they find at the bottom. The material is taken to the raft and passed through a conveyor belt, where it is filtered to select the gold and returned to the water.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that the Navy and Federal Police would carry out an operation in the region to investigate the miners there. He dealt with the invasion of rafts on Madeira with ease and said that every year the miners look for the place with more gold. He stated that measures are already being taken to verify the trawling of gold in the Madeira River.

“Federal Police and Navy are already preparing to act, but the main one there is the Navy. The Navy has to verify what the issue is, who is there legally, which is the legal vessel, and the personnel who are illegally will have the vessel seized,” he said.

In groups of exchanges of messages, the miners threatened to fight back the action of authorities that try to remove them from the site.

Mourão announces a task force to tackle illegal gold mining in the Amazon