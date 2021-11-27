During preaching, pastor suggests that husbands sexually abuse their wives – SEE VIDEO – Controversy Paraíba

A pastor caused controversy in a sermon on the submission of women in marriage. Burnett Robinson, leader of a Seventh-day Adventist Church in New York, suggested that husbands can rape their wives.

“I would tell you, gentlemen, that the best person to rape is your wife”, said the religious in an excerpt of his preaching.

The video is 1 minute and 21 seconds long, apparently it was shot last November 13th. Change.org generated a petition demanding Robinson’s resignation from his position.

In the sermon, the pastor says: “In this matter of submission, I want you to know frankly, ladies, that once you are married, you are no longer yours. You belong to your husband. Do you understand what I’m saying? I emphasize this because I saw in court the other day, on TV, a lady who sued her husband for rape. And I would tell you gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife. But then it was legalized.”

The religious preached on one of the apostle Paul’s letters to the Ephesians, in which it is written: “Women, submit yourselves to your own husbands, as to the Lord”.

Neither Robinson nor a spokesperson for the Seventh-day Adventist Church returned calls from Religion News Service.

