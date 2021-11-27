Earth can form rings like Saturn’s, but from space junk

Planet Earth may be forming rings that resemble those of Saturn. However, the news is not encouraging: if they do appear, they will be space junk.

Since the first human journeys to the Moon, the sheer amount of space debris has posed an increasingly worrisome problem. And the situation tends to get worse. Although many objects and debris discarded near orbit are sucked back into the planet’s atmosphere and, consequently, end up being burned, most of them remain abandoned in space.

Given this scenario, Jake Abbott, a professor at the University of Utah, predicts that Earth could soon start to look a lot like the planet Saturn, as he pointed out to The salt lake Tribune.

Earth is about to have its own rings. And they will be made of garbage.

Four of Earth’s neighboring planets – Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus – have some sort of ring, the second of which is the best known example of all.

The wide rings that adorn Saturn are made of ice and rock that have become trapped in the planet’s orbit. The same generally applies to the rest, with varying compositions of ice and cosmic dust.

But, this effect, of course, does not apply to Earth, as the materials that roam the planet are products of human action, such as inactive and damaged satellites, rocket debris and other waste from space missions.

possible risks

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), there are about 170 million pieces of space debris over a millimeter in diameter in orbit. Approximately 670,000 of them are larger than about half an inch in diameter.

On the other hand, NASA’s Orbital Debris Program, which maintains detailed records of objects surrounding the Earth, points out that there are currently about 23,000 pieces of orbital debris that are larger than a tennis ball and up to hundreds of millions of pieces more in smaller sizes. They roam around the planet at approximately 28 km/h.

As such, larger fragments pose a serious threat to aerospace travel and research, with a high risk of indirect collisions, which can result in more smaller pieces of space junk.

With companies like SpaceX launching their own massive constellations of broadband satellites, the area around the planet is more polluted than ever.

Now scientists are trying to figure out how to safely and cost-effectively clear the orbit. Abbott believes that one solution to unclogging space debris would be a large collection using magnets.

By rotating a magnet on the end of a robotic arm to create special electrical currents called eddies, individual pieces of space junk could be controlled and slowed down, as described in a recent article published by Abbot in the journal Nature.

“Basically, we created the world’s first tractor beam,” the researcher told The Salt Lake Tribune. “Now it’s just a challenge that is left to the engineering. Building and launching”, he added.