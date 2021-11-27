Eduardo Costa poses next to his girlfriend: ‘I’m policing myself’

This Friday, November 26th, Eduardo Costa used his Instagram account to share a photo where he appears next to his girlfriend Mariana Polastreli.

In the caption, the singer said that he is trying to stay more distant from social networks.

“Once in a while Mariana Polastreli and I will come here to see you. I’m policing myself a lot on social media, you know! Social media is no place to bare your soul. Post ideas, but keep your heart for those close enough to look you in the eye. Anyone who throws his soul into the internet fan runs the risk of never putting his pieces together again. Preserve yourself. Intimacy is not for Facebook friend. It’s for real friends. Showing love and intimacy on social media is not intimacy, it’s advertising. Anyway, my people, I love you too much,” he wrote.

See+: Eduardo Costa justifies himself about calling Fernanda Lima an ‘imbecile’

ASSUMED

Assumed! After becoming the target of huge controversy with rumors of an alleged affair, Mariana Polastreli and Eduardo Costa officially assumed that they are having a romantic relationship.

In her personal Instagram account, Mariana posted a video in which she appeared alongside the singer, commenting on how Eduardo already had a “owner”.

“Hey guys! Beauty? A kiss for you, a great weekend.”, Mariana began by saying. And then Eduardo appears in the video asking: “Does this filter make my mouth weird, love?”

“Its beautiful! Say it’s beautiful, guys? It’s beautiful, but it has an owner”, responds Polastreli, to which the artist then adds and emphasizes: “We are together… and God bless your weekend, may it bring you health, peace, joy, love. And that you remain very healthy, ok?”.

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show?

Camila Queiroz appears in public for the first time after she was fired

The Farm 13: Internet users protest against Gui Araújo’s departure

A Fazenda 13: Sthe lets loose a sung to Dynho Alves

José Hamilton Ribeiro and ‘Repórter Secreto do Fantastic’ are fired from Globo