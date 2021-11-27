Eduardo Costa poses with hot girlfriend and blonde beauty impresses

Love is in the air! After the start of a controversial novel, the singer Eduardo Costa finally posted photos with his girlfriend Mariana Polastreli, on his Instagram, this Friday morning (26). On the social network, the blonde’s beauty impressed the sertanejo artist’s followers.

In the records, the couple appears smiling, enjoying a moment of leisure. In the description of the publication, Eduardo Costa took the opportunity to send a message to his fans. “Once in a while Mariana Polastreli and I will come here to see you. Right Love.”, wrote the singer, who in the sequence, explained the reason for being more absent from social networks these days.

“I’m policing myself a lot on social media, you know!! Social media is not a place to bare your soul. Post ideas, but save your heart for those close enough to look you in the eye. Anyone who throws his soul into the Internet fan runs the risk of never putting his pieces together again. Preserve yourself. Intimacy is not for a Facebook friend. It’s for true friends. Showing love and intimacy on a social network is not intimacy, it’s advertising. Anyway. My people, I love you too much”, warned Eduardo.

Controversial dating between Mariana Polastreli and Eduardo Costa

A few months ago, Eduardo Costa became a topic on social media, after the singer’s involvement with Mariana Polastreli, who at the time was married, surfaced. The case gained a lot of repercussion, especially after Eduardo Polastreli, the influencer’s ex-husband, accused the blonde of abandoning him and his three children to stay with the countryman.

“I filed for divorce now because of the humiliation. It’s humiliation in my city, on the internet, on TV… so, there is no way to remain married to a person who did what she did”, said the boy.

In an interview with the newspaper A Gazeta, Mariana affirmed the case with Eduardo Costa, but denied that there was betrayal. “We were in a common place, in Domingos Martins, and I only met him there. I have no reason to lie about this. And we are, yes, getting to know each other better”, she stated, saying that received support from the singer to continue in the marriage. “He even told me to go back to my ex-husband. He said that if I had any kind of feeling left, I should go back.” told the blonde at the time.