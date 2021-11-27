Elderly person confuses real crocodile with sculpture, tries to take a selfie and is attacked in the Philippines – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Youtube



A 68-year-old elderly man was attacked by a crocodile while trying to take a selfie with the animal, thinking it was a plastic copy at a theme park in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines.

Nehemias Chipada entered a fenced space to register the supposed life-size sculpture. However, the animal reacted and took the tourist into a swimming pool. The information is from the “Daily Mail” and the incident happened on the 10th, when the elderly person celebrated his birthday with his family.

Desperate, Nehemias screamed for help, but managed to free himself from the ten-foot-long crocodile on his own. He was initially seen by an emergency team who wrapped a sheet around his arm to stop the bleeding.

After paramedics arrived at the scene, he was referred to a health facility in Mindanao. According to the “Daily Mail”, a 7 cm tooth of the animal was embedded in the left arm of the elderly, who presented some fractures and injuries in the hand and right thigh.

Nehemias underwent several surgical procedures. The costs were paid by the Amaya View park, where the accident occurred. Management said there was no negligence on their part, after the family criticized them for not reporting the crocodile’s presence there.