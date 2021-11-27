Employee catches worms in McDonald’s drinks machine in London

People walk by McDonald’s fast food restaurant in London UK. McDonald’s is one of the largest fast food chains worldwide.

A TikTok user who claims to be a McDonald’s employee filmed the drinking machine drain at one of the chain’s branches in Kent, south London, England, infested with worms, which were initially advertised as worms. The fast-food chain said in a statement that they were earthworms and that it immediately closed the restaurant unit.

As first reported to MyLondon, McDonald’s said it began a deep clean after the problem was identified. According to the British newspaper Evening Standard, a spokesman for the chain responded in a statement: “We take cleaning and hygiene very seriously. Unfortunately, a few weeks ago we were informed of a problem in the drain serving the beverage station in our restaurant Old Kent Road,” he added.

The video has been viewed over 500,000 times since it was posted nearly a week ago and has received over 300 comments. Users of the social media site reacted with disgust, saying, “I used to go there, never again.” Another wrote: “I will never go to this McDonalds.” In the comments, the video’s author asked McDonald’s ‘what you have to say about this’ but got no response from TikTok.

In an official press release, McDonald’s responded that “the area has been inspected by outside experts and no drinks have been served to customers until we are sure the problem has been fully resolved,” the chain said in a statement. The fast-food chain added that experts had confirmed it was an “isolated incident, not an infestation,” it added.

