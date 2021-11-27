Employees went into hiding to escape a shooting attack at a health post; Shot Nurse Undergoing Surgery | Tocantins

Health professionals and residents who were inside the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of Santa Maria do Tocantins during a shooting attack needed shelter to escape the shooting. According to police, they ran to escape the dozens of shots. A 51-year-old nurse was eventually shot, suffered a serious hand injury and had to undergo surgery.

The crime took place this Wednesday (24) and the suspect was arrested. Investigations show that the shooter, a 62-year-old man, was targeting a doctor who works at the unit.

According to the delegate on duty, Bernardo José Rocha, the elderly man had several weapons, including an instrument that shoots an arrow. He fired several times inside UBS. See the video above

“He wanted to kill the doctor, but he couldn’t. When he started shooting, all the employees and the people who were there took shelter in rooms. The individual ended up shooting a nurse with a 12-gauge shotgun, hitting her in the hand, resulting in serious injuries,” said the delegate.

After being rescued, the woman underwent an orthopedic surgical procedure at the Hospital Regional de Pedro Afonso and, because of the seriousness of the injuries, was transferred to a hospital in Araguaína. She has suffered an arterial injury and is awaiting medical advice from a vascular surgeon.

The Military Police reported that the shooter “was upset and apparently under the influence of alcoholic beverages.” When approached, he even fired firearms towards an area of ​​forest.

With the suspect were found a 12-gauge shotgun, a 38-caliber revolver and more than 100 rounds of both calibers. Some were intact and others flared. “He also had a ‘crossbow’, which is an instrument used to shoot arrows and also three arrows with steel tips,” said the delegate.

The PM informed that in the vehicle in his car, controlled use medicines and a liter of cachaça were found. The shooter was taken to the Pedro Afonso police station, where he was booked in flagrante delicto for a double attempt at aggravated murder, firearms, threats and contempt.

The suspect, who had no police tickets, was taken to the prison in Guaraí.