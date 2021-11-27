Enderson joins the lobby for Navarro to stay at Botafogo and extols potential: ‘It could be targeted by the world’s top clubs’

top scorer of Botafogo at Serie B, Rafael Navarro shone during the season and aroused the interest of several clubs, even for having a contract with Alvinegro only until the end of the season. The coach Enderson Moreira he joined the lobby for the permanence of the center forward as he saw a lot of potential in it for the future.

– We will try in every way to make Navarro understand that if it comes out, it will be a very good situation, not only financially, but also in sport. I see his capacity for a very short future, because there is a lack of center forwards. If you’re going to hide in a market just for cash, you’ll shoot yourself in the foot. You go to certain markets when you are already at a certain age and there is no longer any projection in the main markets. Today it may not be the ball of choice in the main clubs in Europe, but if you repeat in Serie A what you did in B, you will be in the sights of the main clubs in the world. I think it would be particularly worth it, given his age, with a completely new contract, exit clause, it would be more interesting than going to the market that cannot project him – said Enderson to the podcast “Prancheta”, on the website “GE”.

The coach praised Rafael Navarro’s season and explained how he played for his team.

– Navarro was more on the right, I didn’t like him in the middle of the defenders, I wanted to take their reference. It was closer to the opponent’s left-back, made an interesting float and attracted space for Pedro Castro or Daniel Borges pass. He’s a player who does a lot of deep movement, attacks space and has absurd strength. There’s a lot of power to get to those crosses and balls that we opened on the side. He had a fantastic championship, not only in offensive matters, with 14 goals and nine assists. It’s not just scoring goals. In the game against the Worker, at a given time, the ronald makes a play 45 minutes into the second half and Navarro takes a back seat, goes from the offensive to the defensive half with impressive speed. It was very important even defensively – praised.