Environmental imbalance has already caused cases of itching in Rio Grande do Sul

The team of specialists and representatives of the State Health Department (SES-PE) and the Recife Executive Secretariat for Surveillance and Health that investigates the causes of skin lesions found in several municipalities in Pernambuco assess the possibility that the disease is linked to a environmental imbalance. A similar problem happened five years ago, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul.

In Recife, the neighborhoods of Dois Irmãos and Guabiraba concentrate more than 80% of the cases and, therefore, possibilities that the skin lesions are caused by insects or substances present in the forest, such as pollen from leaves or flowers, are some of the perspectives. studied.

O infectious disease doctor Demetrius Montenegro, a member of the research group, stated that this scenario is a possibility. “It is also a line of research, to assess whether the injuries are not related to some environmental imbalance. [No Recife] the people most affected are close to the Dois Irmãos forest. And there are the residents of Camaragibe, because the city also has an area that is close to the forest,” he said.

In 2017, the municipality of Sapiranga, in Rio Grande do Sul, notified the population about the occurrence of skin lesions with itchiness caused by the bristles of the Hylesia genus moth. In an alert made to the population at the time, the city hall informed that the reasons for the proliferation of the spots were precisely the environmental imbalance and the insect’s reproduction period, in the change of seasons from spring to summer, as happens now.

According to the city of Rio Grande do Sul, contact with moths caused dermatitis with reddened lesions on the skin, which could further affect the eyes and with associated itchiness. The evolution of the lesions ranged from 7 to 14 days, with full recovery after this period.

So far, however, there is no evidence linking the cases of skin lesions present in Pernambuco with those that happened in 2017 in Rio Grande do Sul.

The task force, which includes specialist physicians and representatives of public bodies related to health, continues without discarding the hypotheses of water contamination and the possibility of injuries having relationship with mites such as scab.

See too

Covid-19

There are no cases of the new variant identified in Brazil, says ministry

education

Law that guarantees scholarships for basic education teachers is sanctioned