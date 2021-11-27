European Union recommends countries accept CoronaVac and stipulate 9 months validity for traveler vaccines

BRUSSELS – The European Union recommended this Thursday a period of nine months for the validity of vaccination against Covid-19 for all who wish to travel to the block or transit through its 27 member states. The guideline also directs countries to accept, as of January 10, travelers who have received any anti-Covid dose approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), which opens the door for those who received CoronaVac.

The new deadline will apply to European citizens and travelers, whether domestic or international, a decision taken after a long debate over whether inoculants should be valid for eight or nine months. Whoever refuses the reinforcement, according to the bloc, will not have their health certificate recognized.

Brussels also decided that it will “simplify” and “prioritize” the entry of international travelers, recommending that its member states also accept the doses that have received emergency approval from the WHO, that is, the CoronaVac vaccine, the also Chinese Sinopharm and the Indian Covaxin. Until now, the recommendation only encompassed doses approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), ie, AstraZeneca-University of Oxford, Moderna, Janssen and Pfizer-BioNTech.





Persons vaccinated with the inoculants included in the new guidelines, however, would need to present, together with the vaccination certificates, a PCR test with a negative result for the coronavirus, according to the new guidelines coming from Brussels. The validity of all vaccines will be nine months.

The recommendations are not binding, that is, countries are not obliged to follow them, but the tendency is for them to help create a more uniform health policy among member states. Before the recommendation, countries like Germany and Greece already accepted travelers who had taken Coronavac.

New wave

EU governments had been pressing for the bloc to help bridge the gaps to ensure free movement, amidst the fourth wave of the pandemic, which has caused cases to multiply across the continent. The scenario is worse in states with low vaccination rates, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, where several countries beat daily records for new diagnoses.

Several nations across the continent tightened their health policies again: Austria and Slovakia, for example, put their populations in new quarantines. Germany is considering mandatory immunization for some vulnerable groups, Italy has imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people, and Denmark is studying the use of masks in public transport.

Taking into account that most EU residents who have already been vaccinated received their second doses in the second and third quarter of 2021, their community health certificates are expected to last until mid-2022. According to the bloc’s Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides , about 65% of the European population have already taken two doses:

“For everyone to travel and live as safely as possible, we urgently need to have significantly higher vaccination rates,” she said. – We also need to boost our immunity with complementary doses.

other measures

In view of the advance of vaccination in the world, the European Commission also announced that it plans to discontinue, as of March 1st, its system of screening travelers according to their country of origin. The idea is that the only criteria for accepting or not accepting a person is their vaccination status, evidence that they recently picked up Covid and recovered, or travelers considered essential.

The revised rules would also allow travel to the EU for children and adolescents aged between 6 and 17 with a negative PCR test done before departure, even if they have not been vaccinated. EU countries may require further testing upon arrival, quarantine or isolation.

The travel industry has been watching the block’s plans closely. After increasing capacity from June to October, European airlines began to see demand retreat. The number of seats offered on flights in Austria this week is 39% below 2019 levels, down three percentage points from the beginning of November, based on data from the OAG flight tracker. Similar falls occurred in France and Germany.

Despite the common recommendations, the countries of the European Union have health rules and recommendations that differ from each other. Before traveling, it is recommended to research the guidelines and restrictions in effect at the destination.