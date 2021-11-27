ex-agent from Mosquito charges BRL 247,000 from player

Forward Gustavo Mosquito, from Corinthians, is being sued by Fernando Garcia, his former manager, for just over R$247,000. The agent charges the refund of the money lent to the athlete while he was still playing for Coritiba and also the amount paid in the player’s name for outsourced consulting services for the removal of the Italian passport. There is also a charge for airline tickets to Rome, Italy.

In February 2018, when he was still represented by Elenko Sports, Fernando Garcia’s company, Mosquito received R$ 165,000 from the agent. The money would only have to be returned if the striker chose not to keep his representation contract, and that’s exactly what happened in April of this year, when the player chose to change Garcia for Carlos Leite – another influential name in the ball market.

Due to the choice of Mosquito, Elenko Sports charges the money back, as well as interest and monetary correction. Garcia also asks the attacker to refund the R$ 45,677.14 paid to a dual citizenship advisory and consultancy company. After all, in 2018, the athlete applied for his Italian passport with all the services and fees paid by his former manager.

That same year, the player traveled to Rome accompanied by his wife to regularize the process of withdrawing the European country’s passport. Tickets to the Italian capital were paid for by Fernando Garcia’s company, which now charges the money back. In all, considering interest and fines, the agent asks for a deposit of R$247,251.14.

After the court was fired, Elenko Sports asked yesterday (26) that the process be suspended for 15 days alleging that it started a negotiation with Gustavo Mosquito’s lawyers to find an amicable resolution for the case. There is still no agreement between the athlete and the agent, but the tendency is for the dispute to be resolved extrajudicially.

In contact with the report, Fernando Garcia, as well as his lawyers, informed that he will not comment on the matter. O UOL Sport he sought out striker Gustavo Mosquito, but the Corinthians player, through his press office, chose not to talk about the case.

millions at stake

As revealed a month ago by Blog do Perrone, Garcia could receive a fortune if Gustavo Mosquito makes 60 games for Corinthians with at least 45 minutes on the field. In the athlete’s contract with the Parque São Jorge club, Alvinegro commits to pay R$ 4 million if the goal is reached. There are only six games left for the attacker to fulfill his objective.

Fernando Garcia’s percentage of the bonus is kept confidential, but the report found that at least 40% of the amount paid by Corinthians goes to the agent’s coffers. There is still another bonus provided for in the contract if Mosquito has 45 minutes in 110 matches.

The striker has a contract with Alvinegro until the end of 2023 and is seen as an important name in the squad led by Sylvinho. The Corinthians board hopes to be able to sell Mosquito next year, but counts on the athlete for next season’s dispute, when the team may return to the Copa Libertadores dispute.