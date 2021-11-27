Exclusive: elected, Leila denies conflict. ‘I don’t take money from Palmeiras’ – 11/27/2021

Leila Pereira was drinking coffee alone at the hotel where she is staying in Montevideo, a city that in a few hours will receive the decision of the Copa Libertadores between Flamengo and Palmeiras, the club that the businesswoman will chair from December 15th. In a quick conversation with the blog, she promised the strongest team and rebutted the allegation that there would be a conflict of interest, as she has been the club’s sponsor since 2015.

What is your expectation for the final, your first as president-elect of Palmeiras?

I’m very happy, very prepared, together with our fans, already prepared for the big game and I’m very calm for the certainty that the job was done. We do everything possible for a stronger Palmeiras, I’m very calm just waiting for the game. I was elected president of Palmeiras, but I only take office on December 15th and you can wait for Leila Pereira, Leila will always be ready to make Palmeiras more and more victorious.

When you talk about a more successful Palmeiras fans should expect more signed players and a stronger team than the current one?

Yes, yes, of course. Always strengthening, with investment to further strengthen our team. Always with the guidance of the technical committee, but I’m here for that, people, to strengthen our team even more. Like? With the acquisition of players, no doubt about it.

One of the most talked about issues of your election is the fact that you are the club’s sponsor, through their companies and now president of Palmeiras. How do you handle it, how do you think it’s going to work out? How do you see this issue?

I handle it very calmly. As you may know, the CBF Code of Ethics in its article 13, in item 4, is clear when it says that a manager can also be a sponsor. That’s of course, so I have absolutely no problem with that. And guys, I only put money in Palmeiras, people have to worry about who takes money, withdraws money from the club. I just put it on. I’m here and I’m paying for my entire stay here in Montevideo. That shirt from Palmeiras (showing the shirt) was me.

So Palmeiras never had expenses with me, nor with my companies. Everything, everything we do is for the good of Palmeiras. The loan contracts were approved by the deliberative council, Palmeiras has been bearing its responsibilities with the sponsor, paying for the player’s sale. There’s no stress, no problem, I’ve never harmed Palmeiras, in absolutely nothing, in fact, I think that’s why, I don’t think, I’m sure, I was elected president of Palmeiras.

The first female president in the history of Palmeiras. It was like that in all my elections, first as a councilor, I was the most voted councilor in the history of Palmeiras, then in my reelection, I beat my record. Why? Because the fan, the partner, he trusts my work, he knows I’m just there to collaborate. So this problem of conflict of interest, folks, this has been overcome, it doesn’t exist.

