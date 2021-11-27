Extra burns stock at stores in Sorocaba

After announcing the closing of the units, the Extra hypermarket sells off stock at stores in Sorocaba. Settlement also takes place at the national level, in more than 100 units of the network. The focus of the promotions is on the Electro, Bazaar and Textile categories with discounts of up to 50% in physical stores.

The items will be liquidated gradually until the total closure of the units. This Friday, many customers went to the Jardim Santa Rosália Extra to check out the promotions. Several posters were spread around the hypermarket indicating the stock-out. Some products, such as air conditioning, have a R$500.00 discount. The air conditioners, sewing machines and cell phones can be purchased with offers of up to R$ 200.00.

Burning of stock at Jardim Santa Rosália Extra (credit: Reproduction)

Diego Oliveira Gomes, 39, was at the store during the morning and bought two fans 24x on his card. The metallurgist says that it would not be possible to take the products if it weren’t for the stock burning. “Every day our budget gets tighter with the rise in prices in all sectors, but the discounts and the easy payment method end up driving people to buy. If it were to pay in cash, I believe that now I would not be making this purchase, it would not be the ideal time”, he says.

The 42-year-old metalworker Ivan Eli Pereira da Silva took home two cell phones and a television with a 30% discount. “There is a lot of offer, prices are very good, I saw the promotions, as everything is expensive, it was worth it”, he points out.

Iron is with more than R$ 200.00 discount (credit: Reproduction)

The Extra hypermarket announced the closing of stores, including the Sorocaba units, until the end of this year. The statement was a business understanding between Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) and Assaí, and there are still steps to be completed. According to the company, the list of stores involved in the operation will be disclosed as soon as the information is made available to the market.

The agreement, announced in October, consists of the sale of 71 commercial points, where the Extra Hiper units operate. The remaining 32 hypermarkets will be converted into other GPA formats (such as Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar) or closed. With regard to employees at these stores, the main focus is internal reuse in the other business units involved in the transaction, which includes prioritizing the hiring of Extra Hiper employees in the new Assaí units.

Climatizers can be purchased at half price (credit: Reproduction)

The group informed that it is conducting a mapping process for 100% of the employees of these units to understand individual interest. In addition, around 20 thousand jobs are expected to be created after the move. “In this way, we will direct efforts so that the transition is made in a humane way. It is noteworthy that, regardless of the brand that will be installed in the more than 100 Extra Hiper units that will end their activities by the end of the year, whether Assaí, Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra, the generation of jobs is expected”.