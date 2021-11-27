Family seeks news of missing BH dentist – General

Adriana Duarte Oliveira was seen for the last time this Thursday (25/11). Since then, its whereabouts unknown (photo: Reproduction) A 46-year-old dentist, who lives in Bairro Letcia, in the Venda Nova region, has been missing since this Thursday (11/25). Adriana Duarte Oliveira was last seen in Bairro Santa Tereza, in the East Region of Belo Horizonte, yesterday afternoon, while at night her car was filmed leaving her home. After that, the family had no further news of Adriana.

A brother of Adriana, then, went to the Disappeared Persons Reference Division (DRPD), of the Civil Police, this Friday (26/11), where he registered the disappearance of the dentist. According to the man, Adriana was seen in person for the last time around 4 pm, in Bairro Santa Tereza.

After the fact, as an employee of Adriana reported to her brother, the dentist would have gone to the Women’s Police Station to get instructions on how to proceed with an harassment she suffered from a neighbor.

At night, around 9 pm, CCTV cameras showed Adriana’s car, a Mitsubishi Pajero, pulling out of the garage at the dentist’s residence. However, as the vehicle had insulfilm, it was not possible to see if she was accompanied. The car would have been located in Ribeiro das Neves, however, without the woman.

According to Adriana’s brother, she had a cell phone. However, family members were unable to contact the dentist, who remains missing until the last update of this article.

Anyone who has news of Adriana can inform the Civil Police on 0800 2828 197. The Disque-Denncia can also be called through the number 181.