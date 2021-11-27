Farm 13: ‘A sister’, declares Dynho of Sthe

Is everyone going crazy? Dynho Alves ensured that Sthe Matos is a kind of sister to him in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV. deconstructing all the speculations that he and the girl from Bahia were building an affair within the reality show, he spoke of her as a security guard in unburdening with the person.

The two talked in the bedroom of the house during the party at dawn this Saturday, November 27th. In the chat, the influencer vented about mental health and even considered leaving the rural reality. Then, the dancer took action to calm his friend.

“It’s hard to put up with it all. It’s hard to go through judgment, missing people, family, child, love. You are suffering all this. I’m feeling the same thing you’re feeling: that anguish, the longing for the crowd,” he said.

Read+: A Fazenda 13: MC Gui criticizes Dynho after walking away from reality

Then he showed empathy and put himself in her shoes, trying to describe the possible feelings they both shared. At that time, he highlighted the admiration he has for his partner in the game and made it clear that he wanted to take this union out of “A Fazenda 13”.

“I’m doing my best to handle all this, because there’s very little time left. A little. Look how far you’ve come. We have to celebrate a lot, you are doing very well. I like you very much. I consider you as a sister I don’t have, but now I do”, she revealed. In response, Sthe thanked her for her support.” “I really, really regard you. We’re together”.

Read+: MC Mirella suffers after attacks because of separation

OPINION OF THOSE WHO SEEN IT CLOSE UP

Right after leaving the house, Gui Araujo described the atmosphere inside the house. Public reaction to the bond just beyond the limits of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves scared him. He denied any inappropriate reactions from both of them. Furthermore, he stated that the bond is, as Dynho said inside the house, one of brotherhood.

“What surprised me the most was the subject of the possible relationship between Dynho and Sthefane. Really, there is no relationship, at no time did it exist. I’m sure it’s not a chemical or a physical thing. It’s a support point there”, he revealed.

The former pawn also reported that the way people see the program is very different from what they actually live in there. It’s something that, somehow, is filtered through the lens of the cameras, even though they follow the program 24 hours a day.

“That’s not what’s happening in there. Sometimes you get an excerpt of the conversation that says something that is not directly that thing, it’s a picture of a much larger conversation!”, he explained.

He was also shocked when he learned that MC Mirella announced that he has filed for divorce and was leaving home because of the influencer’s proximity to her husband.

TOP 10: Who do you want. to win The 13th Farm?

VOTE

SEE PARTIAL RESULT

MAIN NEWS

Gui Araujo comments A Fazenda 13’s deletion: ‘Relief’

Farm 13: ‘I don’t want fame’, says Dayane Mello

Kanye West has a photo with Kim Kardashian and makes divine appeal

Boca Rosa puts its brand’s products on sale

Gloria Groove comments on new song and compares with latest hit