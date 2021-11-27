Fear of a new variant pulls a drop of 3.39% on the Stock Exchange; dollar rises to R$ 5,596 – 11/26/2021

The Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock index, closed the day with a fall of 3.39%, at 102,224.26 points, interrupting a sequence of three highs. It was the biggest daily drop in more than two months since September 8 (-3.78%). Of all the stocks that make up the index, only two rose. Over the course of the day, the Ibovespa started to operate with a decrease of more than 4%. With today’s result, the Stock Exchange accumulated losses of 0.79% in the week, amending the second weekly devaluation. The commercial dollar ended the day with an advance of 0.55%, quoted at R$ 5.596 on sale, after two consecutive days of decline. Even so, the week ended with an accumulated drop of 0.23%.

The Brazilian market today followed pessimism in markets around the world, amid investor fears over the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa, possibly resistant to vaccines.

The companies most affected on the Brazilian stock exchange were those linked to tourism and travel, which plummeted. Azul dropped 14.18%, Gol, 11.81%, and CVC, 11.06%.

Only Suzano (0.15%) and Taesa (0.11%) rose. Even so, they were slight highs.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Bags have fallen all over the world

Stock exchanges around the world are recording losses today. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 3.71% to 1,796 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 3.67% to 464 points, in its worst session in 17 months since June 2020.

The stock exchanges of the United States, also operate in strong fall, and the ones of Asia closed the day with devaluation.

“With Europe and some parts of the northern US in trouble due to an already high number of new cases and hospitalizations, this new strain of the virus comes at the worst possible time,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. “The stocks are reacting negatively because it is not known at this time how effective the vaccines will be against the new strain, and therefore this increases the risk of further lockdowns.”

See how the main internationals closed:

Europe

England: -3.64%, at 7,044 points

Germany:- 4.15%, at 15,257 points

France: -4.75%, at 6,739 points

Italy: -4.60%, to 25,852 points

Spain: -4.96%, at 8,402 points

Portugal: -2.44%, at 5,425 points.

USA

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.5%

S&P 500: -2.3%

Nasdaq: -2.2%

Asia

Japan: -2.53%

Hong Kong: -2.67%

China: -0.56%

CSI300 Index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen: -0.74%

South Korea: -1.47%

Taiwan: -1.61%

Singapore: -1.72%

Australia: -1.73%

New variant in South Africa

Little is known about the variant, first detected in South Africa, and later in Botswana and Hong Kong. But scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations, and may be able to evade immune responses and be more transmissible.

According to the British Health Security Agency, the variant — called B.1.1.529 — has a spike protein that differs drastically from the original coronavirus, on which the vaccines were based.

The WHO (World Health Organization) special envoy to combat covid-19, David Nabarro, said it is appropriate to be concerned about the spread of the new variant.

The UK has banned flights from South Africa and five neighboring countries.

Anvisa recommends travel restrictions

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a technical note today recommending that the government adopt restriction measures for travelers and flights coming from six African countries, due to the identification of the new variant.

The countries mentioned by the agency are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

As there are no direct flights from these countries to Brazil, Anvisa recommends restricting the entry of travelers from these areas through any other means of entry.

Optimism with Brazilian vaccination

Citi economists said in a note to clients on Friday that uncertainty over the new variant “is here to stay for the next few weeks”, saying it is negative for the performance of emerging country currencies.

But in Brazil, “our vaccination is much better than many countries; some have a very large percentage of the population that refuses to take the vaccine,” Marcos Weigt, head of treasury at Travelex Bank, told Reuters. This helps explain why the real performed better compared to some of its emerging peers in this session, the expert said.

Brazil has already surpassed countries like the US in the share of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and recently the most populous city in the country, São Paulo, claimed that 100% of its adult population has already completed immunization.

*With Reuters