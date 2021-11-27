Felipe Melo says he plays in the final, and Palmeiras coach confirms: “He has a title of title” | palm trees

Midfielder Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras, guaranteed this Friday, at a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, that he will be on the field in the Libertadores final, against Flamengo, this Saturday.

He has embezzled the team in recent games due to pain in his right knee. But he said he was recovered and ready to act on the decision. He still remembered the fracture he suffered last season, but managed to get back in time to face Santos in the Libertadores 2020 final.

– Funny, I laugh a lot, because last season, just this year, I broke my foot and it was unclear whether I would make it. I had faith that it would come. And I was able to enter the field, now again with this little problem. I like to face problems already looking for a solution – he said.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira and Felipe Melo, at Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira and Felipe Melo, at the Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

– I see that the greater the pain, the struggle, the greater the blessing. We’re prepared, I’ll definitely be at the coach’s disposal to help. And the big captain helps with five, ten, 90 minutes inside the locker room. Physically I will be available, yes – he said.

Coach Abel Ferreira also spoke to the press and praised the steering wheel that, if he starts, should be the captain of Palmeiras in the match.

– Felipe demonstrates the spirit of our players. He’s important when he’s playing, when he’s away. He has this aura of titles, and lends us this experience and I just tell him to get ready, that tomorrow (Saturday) he’s going to play – said the Portuguese.

If Felipe Melo really starts, Palmeiras’ likely lineup has Weverton, Mayke, Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.