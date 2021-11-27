Felipe Neto is sick and leaves Black Friday live for medical assistance

Felipe Neto was participating in a Black Friday live at a large department store last Thursday night (25), when he got sick and had to leave the broadcast. Wanted by on the small screen, the influencer’s advisor informed that he had a pressure peak and said that after receiving medical care at the scene, he went straight home, denying a visit to the hospital.

Despite not having an official position yet, Felipe’s team explained that he will soon be taking a position through his social networks. Without going into too much detail, just yesterday youtuber already gave an explanation to Instagram followers. “Thank you so much for the affection, support and monstrous audience of the black friday show. It was a historic and unforgettable night. As soon as I can, I’ll explain what happened at the end, but I’m fine and at rest”, he said.

In 2020, Felipe also led the live commerce of that same retail store, a pioneer in this transmission segment. Last night, in addition to Luccas Neto’s brother, the event also included the participation of Jojo Todynho, Camilla de Lucas, Juliette Freire and other special guests, who participated in a competition.

continues after advertising

Felipe Neto reacts to the Pocketnarista and ex-BBB who wished for his live death: “Is this normal?”

This Tuesday (23rd) afternoon, Felipe Neto used social media to react to the statement made by Adrilles Jorge, a former BBC and Jovem Pan News commentator, who wished for his death. The digital influencer shared on his Twitter the video in which the Big Brother Brasil 15 participant participates in the Opinion program. In the attraction, Adrilles, who is a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, did not spare words against Neto.

“This one could die… Amen,” the ex-BBB said live. Minutes later, Felipe came to the internet to give his opinion on the matter, as he was mentioned in the program.

“This is pocketnarism. The ex-BBB who thinks of himself as a political scientist and spends 24 hours a day calling Bolsonaro a hero… He wished me dead on national television and even said ‘amen.’ normal? Is it acceptable?” asked the digital influencer.