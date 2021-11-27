Felipe Neto is sick and needs to leave the Black Friday promotions live | Rio de Janeiro

The digital influencer Felipe Neto got sick during a live this Thursday (25th) and had to leave the event. He posted videos on social media this Friday (26) saying that he is doing well and that the incident happened because he did not prepare properly for the live, that lasted more than 4 hours.
“What I had was an abrupt drop in pressure. And my body said: ‘It’s no longer possible, because you’re not obeying’. When the body says stop, stop, stop and you don’t stop, it turns you off by itself”, he said.
The influencer reports that he spent 20 minutes being attended by the local firefighters and preferred to go home instead of being treated at the hospital. The event to activate Black Friday promotions at Lojas Americanas was presented by journalist and YouTuber Fred.
“It really was an episode of a lot of effort, very strong and my body couldn’t stand it. When you watch it, it seems like it’s easy. Only those who are there know the physical and mental effort it takes. And it was my fault, I needed to have fed better, I hydrated better,” stated Felipe Neto.
Felipe Neto on pressure drop and needs to leave the Black Friday promotion live — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
Felipe Neto during activation event for Black Friday promotions — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks