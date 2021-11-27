Fernandinho Beira-Mar’s Pilot Has License to Prospect in the Amazon

× Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil

O Globo prints in its headline this Saturday scary news: drug dealers have been granted a license by the state to mine the Amazon.

It is the Brazilian narcogarimpo.

According to the report, targets of recent operations of the Federal police and pointed out as heads of criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking received authorization to mine gold as “artisanal miners” in areas equivalent to 800 football fields.

One of them is Silvio Berri Junior, who became known in the 2000s for being the main pilot of Fernandinho Beira-Mar. At the end of last year, Junior was targeted by Enterprise Operation — he returned to the PF’s radar for operating a trafficking scheme headed by a former São Paulo PM major.

Another that has authorization to mine is Heverton Soares, main target of Operation ‘Narcos Gold’, triggered earlier this month.

Also according to O Globo, the permissions were carried out in 2020 and in 2021 by the National Mining Agency (ANM), linked to the Ministry of Mines Energy.

In a statement, the folder claimed not to have the competence to “research the past life, judicial or similar” of people who ask to explore the Amazon.