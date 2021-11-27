Ferrari boss talk about Leclerc sounds like disrespect to Sainz

FERRARI vs. McLAREN: WHERE ONE WON AND ANOTHER LOST IN F1 2021?

It is absolutely normal in Formula 1 or in any other category of motor sport for a certain driver to play a leading role within the team and for that reason to have his priority there. Would anyone in their right mind question the preference Lewis Hamilton has within Mercedes over Valtteri Bottas or Max Verstappen at Red Bull over Sergio Pérez? However, the grid of this incredible 2021 F1 season has in Ferrari its most balanced duo in the championship. Carlos Sainz fitted in well with the team in his debut year at Maranello, often even better than Charles Leclerc, and is just 7.5 points off the Monegasque with two races to go. But Mattia Binotto ignored the Spaniard by claiming that Leclerc will be the “next world champion” with Ferrari in F1.

It’s been almost 15 years since the last time Ferrari saw a driver be world champion in F1. Since Kimi Räikkönen’s surprising title in 2007, the team has been looking for a new redeemer, but Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have failed to achieve the goal. The name of the time, now, seems to be Leclerc.

When starting from this principle, Binotto’s speech demonstrates the ample prestige that the Monegasque has within the team. Leclerc rose to the title of starter at the wish of Sergio Marchionne — former Ferrari president — who died in 2018. After a good debut year with Sauber, Charles arrived in Maranello with the blessing of the Todt family — the driver is Mentioned by Nicolas Todt, son of the current FIA president and former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt, he won the internal dispute with Sebastian Vettel and was decisive for the departure of the four-time champion of the team.

Charles Leclerc will be Ferrari’s next world champion driver, said Mattia Binotto (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

FIA president compares Verstappen to Räikkönen: “Focused, talented and indifferent”

Talented and still very young, at just 24 years old and with room to evolve much further, Leclerc deserved to be the darling of Ferrari: last year, he achieved great results with the very weak SF1000, having been on the podium twice. Drew milk from stone, as they say. Still, he saw the team hire a driver who had gained great prominence in recent years with McLaren: as soon as Vettel’s departure was announced in May of last year, Sainz was made official as Charles’s future teammate from 2021 .

Although also young, Sainz arrived at Maranello with a solid Formula 1 background. Now 27 years old, the Madrid-born driver has previously passed through Toro Rosso and Renault before shining in McLaren. The campaign for the Woking team, especially with the podiums he won — the 2019 Brazilian GP and the 2020 Italian GP — accredited him to take another leap and head for the cockpit most dreamed of by Formula 1 drivers.

Unlike so many competitors who switched teams for 2021 — Sebastian Vettel for Aston Martin; Daniel Ricciardo for McLaren and Sergio Pérez for Red Bull — Sainz did not show the usual problems of adapting to a new car, he left his mark with a very consistent race pace and, not infrequently, surpassed his teammate.

In spite of the poles conquered by Leclerc in Monaco and Azerbaijan, Sainz has more podiums than the Monegasque (three – Monaco, Hungary and Russia), against just one of Charles, who almost won the GP in England, where he finished second.

Carlos Sainz won three podiums in 2021 (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Although the numbers are cold and do not fully reflect reality, the tight score between Leclerc and Sainz at the Drivers’ World Cup reveals the enormous balance between the two: the owner of car #16 has 152 points, against 145.5 goals by Sainz, of the #55. Only 7.5 points separate the two in this campaign that is about to end.

Earlier in the season, while still testing in Bahrain, Sainz revealed his ambition with the Italian team. “In five years I want to be world champion and I believe that Ferrari is the best place for that. I believe I’m in the right place and at the right time, we just need a little time to try to make this happen.”

The same Carlos who reiterated his goal of being world champion must have read chef Mattia Binotto’s statements with some disappointment. Especially after the strong season that the Spaniard has played, essential for Ferrari to be ahead of McLaren and very close to securing third in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Hearing from those who are in charge of the Formula 1 team’s operation that Leclerc “will be the next world champion” with Ferrari can be quite a caress and a sign that the Monegasque’s prestige within it is unshakable. After all, everything indicates that Charles is indeed number 1. On the other hand, for those who see the issue through Sainz’s perspective and mainly because of the great work being done by the Spaniard in 2021, such statements sound like a slap in the face and enormous contempt. An unnecessary disrespect.

However, the words of the Italian-Swiss also tend to further boost Sainz’s motivation to prove that Binotto, in his capacity as team leader and also responsible for managing people, is completely wrong.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.