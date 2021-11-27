Festa de A Fazenda 13 is marked by an atmosphere of peace among pedestrians, reconciliation and tears · TV News

The pedestrians of A Fazenda 13 took the opportunity to seal peace and set the details of the game during the Saloon party, which took place in the early hours of Friday (26) to Saturday (27). Mileide Mihaile apologized to Arcrebiano de Araújo, while MC Gui said he shouldn’t make it to the final of the rural reality show. Sthefane Matos, on the other hand, cried and told Dynho Alves about how much she misses her family.

The ex-wife of Wesley Safadão decided to apologize to the ex-BBB. The two parted ways after the dancer saved Marina Ferrari instead of him during the formation of the farm last Tuesday (23).

“I’m sorry I let you down, ok? From my heart. I was really bad, I’m really sorry,” said the businesswoman. “Don’t worry, no”, soothed the capixaba.

“I do worry, because I’m rooting for you with all my heart. I’ll keep rooting for you a lot, wanting the best for you. I’m sorry with all my heart. You know I’ll always be here,” continued the Maranhão native.

“You have complete freedom with me. Don’t be afraid of me,” said the physical trainer. “I’m not scared, no,” countered the girl. “But you didn’t know how to express yourself”, claimed the former No Limite, in reference to the disagreement they had during the recording of Hora do Faro.

“I don’t know how to express myself, because it’s much easier for me to debate with someone I don’t have a feeling, it’s much easier for me, I’m not afraid at all, I’m not ashamed. But as it is with you, and I feel a lot, I end up giving myself away, understand?”, Mileide explained.

“Then don’t wash yourself any more, please, for God’s sake,” advised Bil. “So, I’m really sorry. I love you so much,” said the girl, hugging her fellow prisoner. “Me too, very, very much,” the ex-BBB said.

peace reigned

Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes observed the atmosphere of peace among those confined and complained about the lack of entertainment on the reality show. “There isn’t a fight,” said the ex-Banheira do Gugu. “There isn’t a man with a man that the people like, a woman with a woman that the people like,” said the man from Alagoas.

“Everyone dancing and doing the Paquita”, mocked the girl. “Just dancing. There’s no bickering there. Nobody throws beer in the face and people love it,” said the former MTV.

“That’s right, the people will dance until it’s over. [Rodrigo] Carelli must be crazy. Right, isn’t it?”, Rico joked. Solange couldn’t stand it and laughed at the mention of the Record director. “Everyone toasting,” observed the pawn. “Everyone, friend,” she added.

game chat

MC Gui, on the other hand, took advantage of the party to assess his situation in the program. “I’m wondering if this reality show is for those who play, play and live or for those who live little more than play. Here’s everything. I could have gone ‘oh, I’ll just live or just play’, but I said I was going to try to be me. Today, I got a little lost,” he admitted.

“You were like that for two weeks,” stated Aline Mineiro. “I was closed and I see that I got lost, you know?”, explained the funkeiro. “I told you,” said the ex-panicat. The singer then started talking about his relationship with the other participants.

“I see that Rico is a very sweet person, very extroverted and that he makes everyone laugh. Valentina realized that I closed myself off saying that he is an asshole, but it was a feeling of anger. Today, I don’t have it anymore. He’s special, he makes me laugh, talk and joke, but when we wanted to play, we didn’t do well and ended up taking it to the staff. I ended up not wanting to get close,” stated the artist.

“The only person I have a really bad deal with is Solange. The things she brings against me are clear, you know? It’s okay, she wants to do this, it’s okay. If she has to stay, stay and if I have to leave, I do. I got really lost in here,” continued the boy.

I’m finding myself again, I’m much more than that. I know I’m much happier, outgoing and like being with everyone, but here it’s very difficult to be with everyone. Today, really, who bothers me here is Sol.

Afterwards, MC Gui also spoke about the game with Sthefane Matos and said he doesn’t believe that he and his allies have a chance of taking the R$1.5 million prize.

“I believe a lot. I depend a lot on a field. I can’t go to this field, but I can go to the other field. Depending on the other field, I leave because this game won’t be won by people with personalities like mine, Will [Araujo] and Day [Mello]. You’ll understand why out there,” he blurted out.

“I believe I leave before the final. I don’t know when I leave, but I believe I leave before the final. I have a top 4 in my mind and you’ll see that comes out. I think I’m right about that: Not me, not you and Dynho [Alves] will arrive between the five [finalistas]”, stated MC Gui.

“I think you have more chances than I do Dynho. Why didn’t you go head to head [com ninguém] the same, I went head to head for more than two months,” recalled the funkeiro. “No, but that doesn’t have to [nada a ver]. If I were you, I would go out on that farm where you were”, said the digital influencer. “I don’t think so”, replied the singer.

longing and anguish

After the conversation with the funk player, Sthefane went to her room to cry and ended up being comforted by Dynho. “I can’t take it anymore”, vented the girl. “Can’t take it anymore?”, asked the ex-Power Couple Brasil.

“I’m very sad. I’m not able to stay anymore. It’s been a lot of days already. I’m trying, but I can’t,” said the Bahian woman. MC Mirella’s ex-husband stressed that her friend needs to be okay: “So much for you to strengthen yourself so much more for them that they’re waiting for you outside, you know? I know it’s hard.”

“I know. I don’t want to be sad because this is my dream, but I’m not doing it. I’m missing it and everything. Everything I’m living here… I’m not getting it anymore and I’m not getting it. I’m not getting it Well. It just makes you want to cry and disappear. Okay, old man,” admitted Sthe.

“Hold on a little longer, it’s a little while away now,” recalled the São Paulo native. “Ah, but soon everyone will be seeing me in this horrible vibe. No one will want me here anymore”, claimed the girl.

“Don’t think like that, you’re thinking on the negative side. As much as you’re feeling all this inside you, this anguish, this longing, this feeling that you want to drop everything and run to the family. It seems you can’t even fill your chest ? Asks God for discernment,” advised the boy.

“I’m feeling the same thing you’re feeling. That anguish, missing the crowd. But I try to hold back as much as possible, because there’s little. I know many people will be proud of you,” he said. “Glad I have you here,” said the blogger.

“I like you a lot. Man, I consider you like a sister to me, a sister I don’t have, but now I do. As much as people say, ‘Oh, but you met three months ago,’ but I do. I consider you very, very much. So let’s go on this together,” added the dancer.

