FGTS profit will be paid in 2022, see dates and who receives

The profit of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) is one of the benefits that workers who work with a formal contract have. In addition to the right to the FGTS itself, workers also gain the right to receive a monetary correction for the money saved in accounts linked to the employment contract.

How does FGTS profit work?

Many people wonder why the Guarantee Fund balance undergoes monetary correction considering that the worker’s balance is still there, so that he can withdraw in certain FGTS rules.

However, this transfer of FGTS profit has existed since 2017 and occurs based on the net profit obtained by applying an annual monetary correction to the fund.

This profit is obtained because, while workers do not redeem the amounts, the government, by law, can use the stopped balance until workers come to withdraw to finance public policy projects.

As for the use of the balance by the government, it uses it for financing at three points, namely for infrastructure, sanitation and even for obtaining credit for financing one’s home.

Thus, every year, the accumulated balance of workers’ FGTS on December 31 undergoes a monetary correction that is passed on to the workers.

It is worth remembering that as the correction occurs on December 31, throughout 2022 workers, even those who withdraw from the Guarantee Fund will still be entitled to the correction that will be applied on the last day of 2021.

Who will be entitled and when to receive in 2022?

As previously mentioned, all workers who have a FGTS balance on December 31, 2021 will be entitled to receive the Guarantee Fund profit next year.

As for the profit release dates in 2022, the law that gave rise to the transfer of the profit, being Law No. 13,446/2017, determines that the transfer always occurs in the same period, let’s see:

As expressed in article 1 of Law 13,446, the transfer of FGTS profit will be proportional to the balance of the account on December 31 of the base year and must occur by August 31 of the year following the year of calculation of the result.

Therefore, the payment of the Guarantee Fund profit will occur in the month of August, having to be distributed to all workers entitled to the benefit by the 31st of the respective month.

As the correction will only be applied on December 31st, there is still no forecast on how much will be passed on to workers, or what the percentage will be.