Filho de Choro reveals priceless debt left by his father: ‘Nobody knew’ – Trends

Alexandre Abro e Choro (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Alexandre Abro



, son of



Cry



, lead singer of



Charlie Brown Jr



He died in 2013, revealed that his father left an “impossible” debt with the record label EMI, made in 2005 and which has been discounted to this day.

The band’s heir of rights said that he pays the debt “little by little, because they retain the artistic rights. That’s something no one knew about.”

He gave a Globo interview and explained details of the guitarists’ output



March



and



Thiago Castanho



of the projects involving the former band. Alexandre says he agreed with the demands of his father’s former classmates and that the two tried to register the band’s trademarks and even filed a lawsuit with him without talking to him first.

For him, the project was to continue his father’s legacy. “Continuing his legacy, his story continues as well. The band itself ended in 2013, but the legacy is eternal. The more I work and bring Charlie Brown back, the longer my father will be remembered,” he said.

About the fight, he says he was never contacted by the guitarists. “Nobody said, ‘I need you to do this, or I’m going out.’ In July, Thiago and Marco joined the INPI [Instituto Nacional de Propriedade Industrial] with tags that my father already had: ‘CBJR’, ‘C.Brown Jr.’ and even ‘Charlie Brothers’, which my father didn’t have,” he said.

“At the same time, I started having a discussion with the businessman at the time, Branco. He had been putting pressure on me to license the name Charlie Brown Jr. to him. I’ve been working with licensing since 2013, I know not like that,” he said.

About the debt with EMI, he explained that the record company retains copyright to pay the debt. “My father, to buy [os direitos dos outros msicos], took a debt from the advanceds EMI [termo que se usa no mercado musical para falar de pagamentos adiantados de gravadoras aos msicos]. To settle the purchase with Marco, Champignon and Pelado”, he revealed.