Find out which points on your body can help relieve headaches

The Chinese culture is responsible for having presented several medicinal techniques in favor of human well-being, and that’s how acupuncture was created, with this it can be known that there are points that can relieve headaches.

Acupuncture is not the only technique used to “hack” your body to improve symptoms. There is a technique that does not require needles, called acupressure.

The human body is made up of several interconnected points that connect with the brain and nerves. Therefore, when pressured, they can bring relief to some pain-related symptom.

Check out in this article a little more about acupressure and how to put it into practice in your daily life, helping to alleviate the symptoms of headaches.

acupressure

First, acupressure is an alternative Chinese medicine that is a style of massage that consists of pressing certain key points on the body for pain relief.

In the acupressure technique, there are 6 main points, see:

Known more as the “third eye”, it is located between the eyebrows, in the middle of the nose and forehead. Because, by pressing this point, it can reduce the eye pain that is linked to migraines.

There are two points that are located above the eyes, just below the beginning of the eyebrow. Therefore, this point when pressed can alleviate the symptoms of headaches caused by sinusitis and rhinitis.

It is located at two points above the mouth, one on each side, but in line with the eyes. When pressed, it can ease pain such as toothache, sinusitis and headaches.

These points are located at the back of the head, towards the back of the neck, pressing these points will relieve migraine symptoms and eyestrain.

The Shuai Gu point is located on the side of the head, just above the ear, when massaged it can provide relief from eyestrain, headaches and stress.

Finally, this is considered one of the most relaxing points for the body, when massaged, it can relieve symptoms of migraine, back pain, toothache and reduce muscle tension.

Therefore, it is recommended to massage these points for about 10 minutes, for greater effects, you can press for longer.

Because, as it is a reflex therapy technique, it can be done without the help of professionals.

So, now that you know what are the points that can relieve the headache, don’t suffer from this problem anymore.

