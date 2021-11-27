‘Finding punishment where you don’t have it’ · TV News

After the party at dawn this Saturday (27), the pedestrians of A Fazenda 13 had a pillow fight in the headquarters room. Mileide Mihaile joined in the fun, but she had no microphone and ended up getting punished. MC Gui was angry with the production of the reality show after seeing that the participants will be without hot water for 24 hours. “You’re finding punishment where you don’t have it,” complained the farmer of the week.

After the end of the Saloon party, the inmates prepared to sleep in the headquarters room. Sthefane Matos and Mileide started to look for their pillows, and Aline Mineiro grabbed a roll of toilet paper and threw it towards her colleagues.

As the pawns talked, the punishment alarm went off. “Who’s without a microphone?”, asked the funk player. “Who took punishment, people?” Sthe asked, not understanding the reason for the punishment.

Pawns began to speculate on the reason for the punishment. “I was lying down, silent,” defended the former Wesley Safadão. “Mileide was quiet,” agreed MC Gui. “I took a [travesseirada] in the face and I didn’t even scream,” completed the Maranhão native.

“What do you mean, old man? The woman was quiet. Regardless of the punishment, I’ll only care about the removal. I’ll argue badly if they get the crazy one, you’re taking it. No, they’re taking the favela away. You’re crazy, you’re taking it out. Mileide was lying down and not saying anything. It was like Bill’s punishment [Araujo], everyone was talking, and he was just around drying himself, and the guy gave punishment”, complained the farmer of the week.

Then the singer went to the living room to read the notice of punishment. “According to page 15 of the survival manual, the use of a microphone is mandatory during the entire stay. For non-compliance, the entire group will be punished. You will be without hot water for 24 hours,” he read.

“The woman was lying down to sleep, and you’re giving this punishment? She was quiet, she didn’t say an ‘a’. She’s finding punishment where there isn’t any. Do what, you guys in charge”, said MC Gui.

After the stressful moment, the funkeiro and Arcrebiano de Araújo decided to deceive their fellow prisoners. The two entered the room and claimed that the punishment had been to go without gas for four days.

@bilaraujjo and @mcgui_official deceive pedestrians about the punishment they have taken

